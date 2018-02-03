Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Shoots well in loss
Nurkic finished 8-of-11 from the field for 20 points while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Raptors.
This game was out of control from the opening with the Trail Blazers having no answer to the Raptors offense. Nurkic was solid, however, recording his first 20 point game since January 9th. He has been inconsistent this season, failing to live up to the hype from the preseason but is still putting up some nice big man stats when afforded the playing time and avoiding foul trouble.
