Nurkic (calf) remains out for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Nurkic hasn't logged action in a contest in over a month, and there is no specified target date for his return, though coach Chauncey Billups suggested last week that the big man is "progressing well." Nurkic's next opportunity to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Magic.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Won't play in back-to-back•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Progressing, but still not ready•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Set to sit through All-Star break•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sitting out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Spotted in walking boot Wednesday•