Nurkic (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
As anticipated, Nurkic will remain on the bench for the regular-season finale, marking his 10th straight absence to close out the campaign on account of right knee soreness. Before he was shut down, Nurkic appeared in 52 games and averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes per contest.
