Nurkic has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Wizards due to what's been labeled a left calf strain.

Nurkic was spotted in a walking boot following Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, so his unavailability isn't a major surprise. The team hasn't placed a timetable on the 28-year-old center's return to action, but his absence Friday figures to open a starting role and extra minutes for Drew Eubanks, who compiled just his second double-double of the season Wednesday following Nurkic's departure. While Saturday versus the Bulls marks Nurkic's next opportunity to retake the floor, it wouldn't be stunning to see the big man take the weekend off.