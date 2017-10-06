Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sky-high usage in Thursday's win
Nurkic contributed 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 18 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.
The 23-year-old big man has started off the exhibition slate like a house afire, following up Tuesday's 16-point tally versus the Suns with Thursday's stat-sheet-stuffing effort. Nurkic has already put up 27 shot attempts in 34 minutes across the first pair of preseason tilts, potentially a harbinger of how involved he might be during the regular season. The former Bulls first-round pick thrived in Portland after arriving via trade from the Nuggets last season, averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals across 29.2 minutes in 19 games. Entering his first full season with the Blazers, expectations of Nurkic serving as the third spoke in the team's offensive wheel alongside standout guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are undoubtedly high, and the big man looks capable of fulfilling them if early returns are any indication.
