Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Snags eight boards in win
Nurkic recorded 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 12 minutes in Friday's 129-81 win over Team Maccabi
Nurkic was the only presumptive regular-season starter on the floor Friday and performed adequately in limited action. Nurkic certainly has the potential to finish the season as a Top-10 center as he's fit in well with Portland after Nikola Jokic effectively pushed him out of Denver. If the top elite big men evade you at draft time, Nurkic provides great value as he might be overlooked early by most owners.
