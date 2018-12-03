Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Solid complementary line in defeat
Nurkic produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.
Nurkic made good use of his time on the court, and he was notably effective as a facilitator. The 24-year-old's 63.6 percent success rate from the floor was his second highest over his last 13 games, and he's now posted no fewer than 16 points in five of the last six contests. Nurkic is serving as an excellent complement to the efforts of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, as he's currently equaling career bests with 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.
