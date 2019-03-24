Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Solid performance in win

Nurkic furnished 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 117-112 win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Nurkic turned in an efficient, well-balanced effort in the ongoing absence of C.J. McCollum (knee), checking in as the third wheel scoring-wise behind Damian Lillard and Al-Farouq Aminu. The big man did see a five-game double-double streak snapped in the tough matchup down low versus Andre Drummond, but he remains a highly dependable asset at center across all formats. Moreover, with McCollum set to also miss Monday's game versus the Nets, Nurkic could make for an especially rewarding play in daily formats against a Brooklyn squad that just surrendered a 33-point, 20-rebound, six-block effort to the Lakers' JaVale McGee on Friday.