Nurkic (wrist) played 18 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 112-105 win over the Magic, scoring eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

As expected, the Trail Blazers held firm to their 20-minute cap on Nurkic, who will presumably need a few games to get fully re-conditioned after missing the team's previous 32 contests while recovering from a fractured right wrist. He immediately took back his spot in the starting five, though backup Enes Kanter saw the larger minutes share (29) and was able to produce the better stat line (15 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals). Expect Nurkic to eventually settle into the 25-to-30-minute range most nights, making him the preferred center to roster in fantasy leagues over Kanter, who should become more of a fringy option in 12-to-14-team leagues.