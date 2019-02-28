Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Solid stat line in win
Nurkic totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
Nurkic posted a solid game in Wednesday's win, stuffing the stat sheet. In his last six games prior to Wednesday, Nurkic has averaged 17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in a productive campaign.
