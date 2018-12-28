Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Spearheads signature OT win
Nurkic totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Nurkic's scoring and rebounding totals both led the Trail Blazers. The 24-year-old big man bounced back nicely after shooting just 3-for-10 against the Jazz on Christmas Night. While his rebounding remains as impressive and steady as ever, Nurkic's offensive production has seen more ups and downs during December, as he has five single-digit scoring efforts and a pair of 10-point tallies during the month. That makes the 24-year-old's stellar showing Thursday a particularly welcome one for fantasy owners, who've now also seen him hit or exceed the 20-point mark on three occasions since the calendar flipped to the current month.
