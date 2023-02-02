Nurkic, who departed in the first quarter of Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Grizzlies with a sore left calf, was spotted in a walking boot following the game, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The fact that Nurkic was in a walking boot doesn't necessarily foreshadow a long-term absence, but the 28-year-old center at least appears likely to miss Friday's game in Washington following his latest setback with the left calf. Just one week earlier, Nurkic was removed from the Trail Blazers' 134-124 win over the Jazz with the same injury, then proceeded to miss a game before returning to action for Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. He lasted just two minutes before exiting in the first quarter Wednesday, paving the way for Drew Eubanks (11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes) to step in as the Blazers' primary center. Until the Trail Blazers provide an update on his injury, Nurkic can be viewed as unlikely to play Friday in Washington, making Eubanks an appealing streaming option in the short term.