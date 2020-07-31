Nurkic will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

The first game of the resumed season will mark Nurkic's first appearance since Mar. 25 of 2019, as he suffered a gruesome leg injury. He's looked good in the scrimmages, and he's taken back his starting spot from Hassan Whiteside. In Nurkic's 72 appearances in 2018-19, he averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.4 minutes.