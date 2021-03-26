Nurkic (wrist) will start during his return Friday against the Magic, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports. He will be on a limit of about 20 minutes, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Following a 32-game absence, Nurkic will pick up right where he left off in the starting lineup. He won't play a full complement of minutes in his first game back, however.
