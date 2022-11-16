Nurkic (thigh) is in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Nurkic missed the Trail Blazers' last three games due to a thigh injury. His return to the lineup will result in Drew Eubanks moving back to the bench. It's unclear if Nurkic will have a cap on his minutes while he plays for the first time since Nov. 7.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Active Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not playing Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans•