Nurkic remains on a restriction of "around" 20 minutes Wednesday against the Pistons, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Nurkic has played 19 minutes in each of his first two games back, and he should see a similar workload Wednesday. In those 38 total minutes, he's recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. Once Nurkic is back up to a full workload, fantasy managers rostering Enes Kanter will have to re-evaluate his value to their team.