Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Still on minutes restriction

Nurkic will remain on a minutes restriction Monday against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

As has been the case in each of the last two games, Nurkic will remain limited, though coach Terry Stotts implied that the limitation may be extended slightly Monday night. That's good news for fantasy owners, as Nurkic has been capped at 25 minutes since returning from a three-game absence.