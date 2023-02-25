Nurkic (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Nurkic will miss a ninth straight game due to a left calf strain. The team continues to say that the big man is making progress, but he still doesn't have a clear return timetable. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Golden State. Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford should continue to garner increased roles during Nurkic's prolonged absence.