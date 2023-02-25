Nurkic (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Nurkic will miss a ninth straight game due to a left calf strain. The team continues to say that the big man is making progress, but he still doesn't have a clear return timetable. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Golden State. Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford should continue to garner increased roles during Nurkic's prolonged absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Progressing, but still not ready•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Set to sit through All-Star break•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sitting out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Spotted in walking boot Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Leaves early with calf injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room•