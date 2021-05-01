Nurkic mustered 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Nurkic had a strong double-double in this win and was also extremely effective, as he missed just three shots from the field. This was his fifth straight games scoring in double digits and the fourth time he reached the 15-point plateau in that span, while also putting up four double-doubles in that stretch. Undoubtedly, he's getting hot at the right time.