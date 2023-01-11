Nurkic supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 loss to Orlando.

Nurkic was dominant on both ends of the floor despite the loss, notching a double-double with six combined steals and blocks. That makes three double-doubles in succession, a good indication that he is over his recent illness. He has also played more than 30 minutes in each of the past three games, a welcome sight for fantasy managers frustrated with his inconsistent playing time earlier in the season. As long as he continues to see ample playing time, he should be a solid mid-round asset ROS.