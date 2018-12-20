Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Struggles in tough matchup

Nurkic contributed eight points (2-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Nurkic saw a sharp downturn in playing time despite an absence of foul trouble, which led to his fifth single-digit scoring tally of December. The 24-year-old's shot attempt total was his lowest since a 15-minute outing versus the Clippers on Nov. 25, but he still salvaged his final line to an extent with strong work on the boards. Nurkic also extended his multi-steal streak to four games, and he'll look to bounce back on the scoreboard versus the Jazz on Friday night.