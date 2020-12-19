Nurkic had four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during a 129-96 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Nurkic had a tough time against Denver, recording more turnovers (five) than he did points. He will end his preseason with averages of 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over two games. Nurkic will look to regroup in the season opener versus Utah on Wednesday.