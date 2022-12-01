Nurkic provided eight points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers.

Nurkic was held under 10 field-goal attempts for the first time since Nov. 17, and he shot just 25 percent from the floor Wednesday to snap a streak of seven consecutive double-digit scoring performances. However, the 28-year-old remained consistent on the boards and posted double-digit rebounds for the fourth time in the last six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.