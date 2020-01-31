Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers calf strain
Nurkic (lower leg) suffered a calf strain "in the moments after his return to the full-court practice and contact practice," Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Quick also noted that he "[doesn't] know how serious it is" and that the Trail Blazers have been "tight-lipped" about the situation. Nurkic was on track to return likely sometime this month, but now it's unclear if that will be the case. More information may emerge in the coming days.
