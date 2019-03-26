Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers serious leg injury

Nurkic suffered a serious leg injury in Monday's game against the Nets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Deflating news for the Trail Blazers as the big man was taken off the court on a stretcher during the second overtime period of Monday's contest. Look for more updates to come as information is made available, but for now it seems like a season-ending injury for Nurkic.

