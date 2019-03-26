Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers serious leg injury
Nurkic suffered a serious leg injury in Monday's game against the Nets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Deflating news for the Trail Blazers as the big man was taken off the court on a stretcher during the second overtime period of Monday's contest. Look for more updates to come as information is made available, but for now it seems like a season-ending injury for Nurkic.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Solid performance in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Bangs the boards again in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Big double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Shines from free-throw line•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited playing time in thumping•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...