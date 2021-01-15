Nurkic suffered a fractured right wrist during Thursday's game against the Pacers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic is obviously done for the night, and his injury will certainly force him to miss a significant amount of games for the Trail Blazers. The length of the big man's recovery timetable will likely be significantly impacted by whether or not he requires surgery, and the bones involved in the fracture. With Zach Collins (ankle) already out indefinitely, Enes Kanter and Harry Giles are Portland's only remaining healthy centers. Kanter figures to start for the foreseeable future.