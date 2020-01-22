Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in full practice
Nurkic (lower leg) took part in full practice Wednesday, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
This is another step in the right direction for Nurkic, who is working his way back from surgery he underwent last March to address compound fractures in his lower left leg. While he remains without a concrete timetable for his return, all signs are still pointing toward a February return for the big man.
