Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in scrimmage
Nurkic was a full-go at Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The big man spent much of the summer recovering from a broken leg, but he reported to camp in excellent shape and has reportedly shed upwards of 30 pounds. Nurkic, who came over from Denver midway through last season, will be the team's unquestioned starter at center, and he's on the short list of young big men who could potentially break out this season. In 20 games for the Blazers last season, Nurkic averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not yet cleared for on-court work•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Says leg should be healed in 2-3 months•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 rebounds in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Set to play Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes through non-contact, still doubtful•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...