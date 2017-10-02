Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in scrimmage

Nurkic was a full-go at Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The big man spent much of the summer recovering from a broken leg, but he reported to camp in excellent shape and has reportedly shed upwards of 30 pounds. Nurkic, who came over from Denver midway through last season, will be the team's unquestioned starter at center, and he's on the short list of young big men who could potentially break out this season. In 20 games for the Blazers last season, Nurkic averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.