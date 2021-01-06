Nurkic scored 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Chicago.

The effort marked Nurkic's first double-digit scoring effort in four outings although it helped that he played more minutes in this one than in all but one other game this season. His numbers are down so far compared to his projections as well as his career norms so far this year, and he'll next have a chance to rectify that Thursday against Minnesota.