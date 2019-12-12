Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Targeting February return

Nurkic (lower leg) is hoping to return around the All-Star break in February, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nurkic is making positive strides in his recovery from surgery he underwent in March to address compound fractures in his lower left leg, though he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the first half of the season. When Nurkic does return, he figures to initially face a minutes restriction as the Trail Blazers look to ease him back.