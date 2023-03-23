Nurkic is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls due to right knee soreness.

Nurkic's injury pops up at an unfortunate time, as the big man is coming off of back-to-back 20-point efforts for Portland. He could still take the floor against the Bulls, but it will be worth monitoring his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET opening tipoff. Drew Eubanks would presumably draw the start if Nurkic can't play.