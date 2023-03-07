Nurkic (calf) holds a questionable designation for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics.

Nurkic hasn't suited up for a game since Feb. 1 versus Memphis, leaving two minutes into the tilt with a calf issue that's sidelined him since. Nurkic isn't guaranteed to retake the floor against the Celtics, but the questionable designation at least marks a step in the right direction. Drew Eubanks figures to see his role scaled back a bit once Nurkic is cleared to return.