Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Terrific night Saturday

Nurkic totaled 22 points (7-10 FG, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

Nurkic had his best all-around game of the season Saturday, contributing across the board in the victory. It was Nurkic's highest points total in over two weeks and the seven combined defensive stats were a season-high. With the vast improvement to his free-throw game, Nurkic is rolling along with mid-round value and maintaining that should be no problem.