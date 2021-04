Nurkic scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

Facing a depleted Indiana frontcourt, both Nurkic and Enes Kanter (in only 15 minutes off the bench) posted double-doubles in a blowout victory. Nurkic has dominated the glass over the last three games, recording a double-double in each while averaging 17.7 points, 15.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals.