Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Timeline to be 'purposefully vague'
Blazers' GM Neil Olshey said Monday that the team will be "purposefully vague" when discussing Nurkic's (leg) rehab, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Nurkic underwent surgery back in March to address compound fractures in his lower left leg, and, unsurprisingly, the Blazers haven't provided much in the way of a timetable. Going forward, it appears the team will handle the situation with some degree of gamesmanship, meaning we may not have much warning before Nurkic makes his return to the floor, which is generally expected to be sometime around, or perhaps slightly before, the All-Star break. Olshey did confirm Monday that Nurkic is in Portland with the team, and he's been working out and going through shooting drills in recent weeks.
