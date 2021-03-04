Nurkic (wrist) will be evaluated next week, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Portland is handing out vague statements about Nurkic's recovery, saying that he's "continuing to progress" and that he will "continue to increase his on-court activity." We may learn more about his estimated timetable for a return when he gets re-evaluated next week, but that's hardly a guarantee.
