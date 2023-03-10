Nurkic will have his minutes increased during Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic started and played 17 minutes in his return from a 14-game absence Wednesday against the Celtics, and the center will get more run against a tough matchup in Joel Embiid on Friday. When seeing minutes in the 20s this season, Nurkic has averaged 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals.