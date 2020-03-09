Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: To practice in G League
Nurkic (leg) will practice in the G League this week before his expected return on Sunday against Houston, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The Blazers don't have their own G League affiliate, so Nurkic will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors a few times this week in an effort to help him move toward game shape. All indications are that Nurkic will debut on Sunday, but he'll likely face a minutes restriction and could be eased back into action -- especially given how well -- all things considered -- Hassan Whiteside has played for the Blazers this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Season debut set for March 15•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Remains sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No timeline for return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers calf strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No firm target return date•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in full practice•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...