Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: To practice in G League

Nurkic (leg) will practice in the G League this week before his expected return on Sunday against Houston, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The Blazers don't have their own G League affiliate, so Nurkic will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors a few times this week in an effort to help him move toward game shape. All indications are that Nurkic will debut on Sunday, but he'll likely face a minutes restriction and could be eased back into action -- especially given how well -- all things considered -- Hassan Whiteside has played for the Blazers this season.