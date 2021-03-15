Nurkic (wrist) plans to make his return to game action in approximately two weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Nurkic continues to progress in his recovery from a fractured right wrist, this is something of a disappointing development for fantasy managers who hoped the big man could return to the lineup at some point in the week ahead. At this stage, Nurkic is likely working on his conditioning, as it's been more than two full months since his last appearance (Jan. 14). For the time being, Enes Kanter will continue to start at center, but he'll likely cede the position to Nurkic around the end of March.