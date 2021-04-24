Nurkic finished Friday's loss to the Grizzlies with 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes.

The big man's performance was easily his best of the campaign as he posted season highs in both points and boards. He also saw 29 minutes of court time for the second straight game, while backup center Enes Kanter logged only 18. Nurkic could continue to see his playing time increase down the stretch with Portland currently a half game back of the sixth playoff spot in the Western Conference.