Nurkic notched eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over the Warriors.

Nurkic's production was limited during Wednesday's blowout loss, and his output was capped once again as the Trail Blazers had little trouble taking care of Golden State. The 26-year-old has cooled off over the last two games that weren't especially competitive, but he'll attempt to return to form Sunday against the Warriors.