Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Triple-double alert Friday

Nurkic produced 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight steals, six blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-96 victory over the Hornets.

Nurkic matched his season-high with eight assists Friday, coming close to an elusive triple-double. The six blocks were also a season-high and just another high point in what has been an amazing season for Nurkic. Had this game been closer, Nurkic may have topped the triple-double but owners will have to make do with the numbers, which of course, is not too much to ask.