Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Triple-double alert Friday
Nurkic produced 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight steals, six blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-96 victory over the Hornets.
Nurkic matched his season-high with eight assists Friday, coming close to an elusive triple-double. The six blocks were also a season-high and just another high point in what has been an amazing season for Nurkic. Had this game been closer, Nurkic may have topped the triple-double but owners will have to make do with the numbers, which of course, is not too much to ask.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Foul trouble prevents bigger night•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Continues strong play in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Huge outing in overtime win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Records 18th double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Spearheads signature OT win•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...