Nurkic provided 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 140-129 win over the Rockets.

It's hard to knock Nurkic's string of performances, but it would help the Trail Blazers immensely if he could show a bit more hustle. Since his return, his innate talents have yielded some standout totals, but he seems to have lost a step and finds himself boxed out more often. The result is more variance in his rebound totals, especially on the defensive end. If he can return to his pre-injury totals on a more consistent basis, Portland will look like a more complete team as they compete in the playoffs.