Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Nurkic underwent surgery on his left leg Tuesday to repair compound fractures, although he avoided any nerve or muscle damage, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is great news for Nurkic, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season but will aim to make a full recovery after steering clear of any nerve damage. A timetable for his return has yet to be released this early in his recovery process, although it's reasonable to believe he could be back on the court at some point during the 2019-20 campaign. Enes Kanter and Zach Collins are expected to split the minutes at center while Nurkic is shut down.
