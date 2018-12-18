Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Well-balanced contributions in win
Nurkic turned in 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-127 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Foul trouble prevented Nurkic's night from being even bigger, as his production on a per-minute basis was excellent. The big man was notably active as a facilitator for the second straight game, matching the seven dimes he'd dished out against the Raptors last Friday. Nurkic also bounced back from a nightmarish three-game shooting slump that had seen him drain just eight of 39 attempts over that span. Despite three single-digit scoring tallies thus far this month, Nurkic is averaging a solid 13.0 points and supplementing that figure with 9.5 rebounds across eight December contests.
