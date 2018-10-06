Nurkic provided 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 win preseason win over the Suns on Friday.

Nurkic was in midseason form during the victory while battling top overall pick Deandre Ayton. While Ayton won his share of battles on his way to a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double, Nurkic looked good in his own right, falling just a board shy of accomplishing the feat himself while making a team-high number of visits to the charity stripe. Nurkic will be relied on heavily once again this season as a big-man complement to the stellar offensive efforts of the Damian Lillard-C.J. McCollum backcourt combo.