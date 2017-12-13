Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will be sidelined Wednesday
Nurkic (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Heat, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
There was some hope Nurkic would be available Wednesday, as he was listed as questionable heading into morning shootaround. But, he apparently experienced significant discomfort during shootaround and has ultimately been ruled out. In his stead Monday, Meyers Leonard (illness), who is currently questionable, drew the start and played 18 minutes. If Leonard is sidelined or limited as well, Zach Collins, who saw 25 minutes off the pine Monday, is a strong candidate to see an even more expanded role. Ed Davis and Noah Vonleh could see an uptick in workload at the center position as well.
