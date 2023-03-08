Nurkic (calf) will return to the floor for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

This will be Nurkic's first game back since Feb. 1, so he'll likely be eased back into things, but he's safe to activate in season-long settings. His return will likely result in Drew Eubanks heading back to the second unit, where he'll lose most of his value. Trendon Watford's minutes could also dip.