Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will not play Saturday
Nurkic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Nurkic is still feeling the effects of a sprained right ankle he suffered from in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards, and after missing Thursday's practice, it's not too surprising to see the Trail Blazers holding the big man out. In his absence, Ed Davis will likely see extended minutes at center Saturday with Noah Vonleh also potentially seeing an expanded role off the bench.
