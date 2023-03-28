Nurkic (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Kings.
The Blazers have already shut down Damian Lillard (calf) for the season, and it's possible that other Blazers could join him soon. With Nurkic among several key players sitting out Wednesday, Drew Eubanks will continue to be the main beneficiary in the frontcourt.
